Lawyer: Central African Republic soccer chief is innocent

He called Ngaïssona "a person who was refusing to use violence, was refusing to use military means to achieve this goal. This is our defense case.”

Prosecutors say Ngaïssona is complicit in anti-Balaka crimes because he helped to arm, organize and gave political support to the group as it went on a bloody, vengeance-fueled rampage against Muslim civilians after the Seleka had violently seized control of the country in 2013 and ousted then-President Francois Bozize.

Yekatom's defense lawyers will make their opening statement when they begin presenting their evidence. That's likely to be months away as prosecutors have said they will call witnesses, including victims, experts and “insiders” to testify at the trial.

Both men face maximum sentences of life imprisonment if convicted.

Knoops insisted that Ngaïssona used his influential position at the head of the soccer federation for good.

“His weapon, if we can speak about weapons in a metaphorical sense, was making his experience with sports — football — instrumental also for the unification of his people from all ethnicities,” Knoops said.