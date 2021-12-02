Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

Baldwin's sit-down interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor has spoken in depth on screen about the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the western film “Rust.” “I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon.

ABC released a clip Wednesday that shows Baldwin breaking down in tears while describing Hutchins.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the shooting investigation in more depth.