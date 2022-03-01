Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth

The lawsuit doesn't name the parents, but said the mother works at DFPS on the review of reports of abuse and neglect. The day of Abbott's order, she asked her supervisor how it would affect the agency's policy, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the mother was placed on leave because she has a transgender daughter and the following day was informed her family would be investigated in accordance with the governor's directive.

Abbott's directive and the attorney general's opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions filed in statehouses nationwide.

Arkansas last year became the first state to pass a law prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors, and Tennessee approved a similar measure. A judge blocked Arkansas' law, and the state is appealing.

The Texas teen, who has received puberty-delaying medication and hormone therapy, has been “traumatized” by the prospect of being separated from her parents and losing her care, the lawsuit said.

“The stress has taken a noticeable toll on her, and our daughter who is typically joyful and happy, is now moodier, stressed, and overwhelmed," the mother said in a declaration filed with the complaint.

The plaintiffs include a licensed psychologist who the lawsuit said would be put in a “untenable situation" by putting her at risk of losing her license and other penalties if she doesn't report clients who receive gender-affirming care to the state.