Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks

Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his "Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks" every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.