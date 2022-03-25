Lawsuit: EPA fails to protect Montana rivers from pollution

Water quality for about a third of Montana's river mileage has been assessed for pollution and most of it was found to be impaired, or harmed by pollution, to at least some degree, according to federal and state agencies.

Montana's Republican-dominated Legislature last year repealed longstanding rules that dictated specific water pollution limits, also known as numeric standards. Those limits are being replaced with “narrative” standards that describe what conditions should be present for a waterbody that's free of pollution.

A broad framework for the new rules was released earlier this month and more details are due later this year.

State officials have said the rules would protect rivers and streams that are vital to the state’s tourism and recreation industries, while creating flexibility in how nutrients get reduced by polluters.

They have rejected concerns that the rules would degrade waterways.

EPA spokesperson Richard Mylott said the agency had no comment on the litigation against the agency.

FILE - This Aug. 21, 2016, file photo shows the Yellowstone River near Pray, Mont. A conservation group has filed a lawsuit against U.S. environmental officials for alleged failure to intervene after the Montana Legislature rolled back longstanding water pollution rules. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)