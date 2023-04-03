Lawsuit challenges Utah law to ban abortion clinics

The signing of the law set off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients

Since the law’s passage, Republican legislators and Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services have both said that abortion clinics could apply for new licenses as hospitals.

However, doing so would likely require major changes for the state’s four standalone clinics, which primarily provide medication abortion and have relied on clinicians and nurse practitioners rather than physicians and surgeons.

The turmoil mirrors developments in Republican strongholds throughout the United States that have taken shape since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, transformed the legal landscape and prompted a raft of lawsuits in at least 21 states.