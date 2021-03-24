Lawsuit alleges racial profiling in cellphone confrontation

“Defendants treated Plaintiffs differently from other guests and invitees in a place of public accommodation because of their race,” the lawsuit states.
Ponsetto, 22, of Piru, California, was arrested two weeks afterward on charges of attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault, according to police.
In addition to Ponsetto and Nathan and the Arlo Soho LLC, the suit names Quadrum Hospitality Group LLC and 2REN LLC as defendants. Messages seeking comment were left with the hotel and the corporate entities.
Keyon Harrold Sr., left, wears a jacket with the words "Love Over Rules" on the back as he listens to Katty Rodriguez, center, speak to reporters during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Katty Rodriguez, left, attorneys Ben Crump, second from left, and Paul Napoli, right listen to Keyon Harrold Sr. play his saxophone during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Attorney Ben Crump, second from right, is joined by Attorney Paul Napoli, right, Keyon Harrold Sr., left, and Katty Rodriguez as he holds a copy of a lawsuit while speaking to reporters during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Katty Rodriguez, left, is joined by attorney Ben Crump, center, and Keyon Harrold Sr. as she speaks to reporters during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Keyon Harrold Sr. play his saxophone during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Attorney Ben Crump speaks during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. Keyon Harrold and his son were allegedly racially profiled in an Arlo hotel in Manhattan by Miya Ponsetto in December 2020. Ponsetto wrongly accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and physically attacking him. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
