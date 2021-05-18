Lawmakers quiz Boeing, FAA about recent issues with planes

About 100 Max jets were idled last month because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments. Last week the FAA approved a Boeing fix for the planes, which are built near Seattle.

All Max jets around the world were grounded for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing made changes to a flight-control system after the crashes, and the FAA cleared the plane to resume flying late last year.

Boeing halted deliveries of 787s for five months after discovering a flaw that left tiny gaps between sections of the planes' carbon-fiber fuselage near the tail. Boeing is consolidating production of the 787 in South Carolina.