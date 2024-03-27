Lawmakers in Thailand pass a bill to legalize same-sex marriage by an overwhelming majority

Lawmakers in Thailand’s lower house of Parliament have overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill hat would make the country the first in Southeast Asia to legalize equal rights for marriage partners of any gender
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawmakers in Thailand's lower house of Parliament overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill on Wednesday that would make the country the first in Southeast Asia to legalize equal rights for marriage partners of any gender.

The bill passed its final reading with the approval of 400 of the 415 members of the House of Representatives who were in attendance, with 10 voting against it, two abstaining and three not voting.

The bill amends the Civil and Commercial Code to change the words “men and women” and “husband and wife” to “individuals” and “marriage partners.” It would open up access to full legal, financial and medical rights for LGBTQ+ couples.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which rarely rejects any legislation that passes the lower house, and then to the king for royal endorsement. This would make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to pass such a law and the third in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal.

In Other News
1
Indonesia's top court begins hearing election appeals of 2 losing...
2
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed...
3
Spraying manure and throwing beets, farmers in tractors again block...
4
The Latest | All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse...
5
50 years after the former Yugoslavia protected abortion rights, that...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top