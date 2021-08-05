Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

The committee has scheduled its next meeting on the matter for Monday.

An independent investigation released earlier this week that was overseen by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, and that his administration retaliated against at least one of them for going public with her allegations.

Cuomo has denied making any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the findings don’t reflect the facts. He's resisted numerous calls for his resignation from most of New York's top Democrats and from President Joe Biden.

District attorneys in Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties and the state capital of Albany said they asked for investigative materials from the inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

One of Cuomo's accusers said he groped her breast. Others have said he gave them unwanted kisses or touched parts of their bodies in ways that made them uncomfortable.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. An investigation found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, James announced Tuesday. Now state lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is "nearing completion" and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey

FILE - This Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-Nassau, attends a news conference in New York. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is "nearing completion" and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, 2021 to provide additional evidence. The letter was released by Lavine, a Long Island Democrat. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan