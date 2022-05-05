Lawmakers approve $100M fund for youth center abuse victims

The center is named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of current Gov. Chris Sununu, who has has expressed support for the settlement bill. The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed facility, though the typical population now is about a dozen teens.

The two-year budget signed in June included a mandate to close it by March 2023, but the House passed a bill Wednesday giving the state until June 30, 2024, to build a new six-bed facility. That bill now goes back to the Senate, which also had approved a deadline extension but called for up to 18 beds.

The settlement fund legislation was opposed by attorneys for the victims, as well as state and national organizations that advocate for sexual assault survivors.

“This bill is a political move to fool the public into thinking the current political leadership actually cares about the children the state abused,” attorneys Rus Rilee and David Vicinanzo said in a statement. “Survivors of child abuse will not be duped by this political theater. The public should not be either.”

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the bill was incomplete, inadequate and neither victim-centered nor trauma-informed.

“My vote today is on behalf of those victims who were horrifically abused as children. I can not fathom the pain and suffering they have endured. This is simply too much not to get right,” he said. “I will not support the bill, but I will support the children.”