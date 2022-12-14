Lawmakers announce 'framework' on bill to keep gov't open

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. The two chambers are expected to pass another short-term measure before then to keep the government running through Dec. 23, which will allow negotiators time to complete work on the full-year bill.

“Now, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will work around the clock to negotiate the details of final 2023 spending bills that can be supported by the House and Senate and receive President Biden’s signature," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee.