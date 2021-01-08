Law firm seeks support in call for President Trump's ouster

At a rally before the violent siege, Trump encouraged thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” and to go to the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered for an Electoral College certification vote of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump has proved himself unfit for office and is a threat to the Constitution, Inglima said.

“Here as lawyers we feel like such a bright line has been crossed in terms of the completely unacceptable and reckless disregard of the president's oath and his duties to uphold the Constitution,” Inglima said.

Inglima said he doesn’t know if the stance will cost his firm business. “We don’t think it should. We have heard many responses from clients thanking us for taking a leadership position and expressing similar sentiment,” he said.

Many other law firms on Thursday issued statements condemning the violence and urging a peaceful transition of power, but didn't go as far as calling for Trump's removal.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted and need to recognize that, when you fan the flames of violence, it can cause that fire to get out of control,” Kim Koopersmith, chairperson at the Akin Gump law firm, said in a statement. “We all need to do what we can to make sure we find a way to engage with each other, and when we disagree, we do so without sacrificing our democracy.”

The New York firm of Jenner & Block blamed Trump for the attack and called for a peaceful orderly transition. “These scenes of violence are the result of leadership that puts personal advantage above the democratic process,” the firm said in a statement.

In corporate America, companies also stopped short of seeking 25th Amendment action. The National Association of Manufacturers was among the only business groups asking the cabinet to consider invoking the amendment.

