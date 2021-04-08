Lavrov says US policy towards Russia is 'dumb,' ineffective

In taking a tough stance on Russia, Biden has said the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Putin are done — in contrast with the approach of former President Donald Trump, who frequently spoke about the Russian leader with approval. The Biden administration warned that Russia would soon face sanctions over its attempt to influence the 2020 presidential election to help Trump’s re-election bid, and over the massive SolarWinds hacks.

Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union already had plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, meddling in elections and hacking attacks.

Most recently, relations deteriorated further over the jailing of Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his poisoning — which he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities rejected the accusations.