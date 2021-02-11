LaVine scores 46 points, Bulls hit 25 3s to beat Pelicans

White connected from long range and Daniel Gafford had a driving dunk with 7:03 left, capping a 19-2 run for Chicago. White hit another 3 with 15.3 seconds remaining in the third, lifting the Bulls to a 106-88 lead.

Pelicans: Rookie PG Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The 19-year-old Lewis was the No. 13 pick in last year's draft. “I love his mindset. I love his approach to the game. I just really love his mentality,” coach Stan Van Gundy said before the loss. “(Assistant coach) Teresa Weatherspoon’s done a terrific job with him, getting him acclimated to the NBA, and I really look forward to watching his growth as the season goes on.”

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (bruised right quadriceps) has been doing some running, but coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't have a timetable for his return. Carter hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 18. “For right now he continues to progress in a very positive way,” Donovan said. ... F Otto Porter Jr. missed his fifth straight game with recurring back spasms. Donovan said he is still experiencing discomfort. “It's been very, very limited for him,” he said. ... The Bulls had dropped three of four.

Pelicans: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The teams were supposed to play Jan. 11, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Mavs.

Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Bulls lost 130-127 to the Clippers in their first meeting of the season Jan. 10.

