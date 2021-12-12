journal-news logo
LaVine, Brown give Bulls 9 players in NBA health protocols

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles away from Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles away from Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

14 minutes ago
Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list.

The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play.

Chicago's next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday's loss at Miami.

The resurgent Bulls were third in the Eastern Conference behind Brooklyn and Milwaukee at 17-10.

LaVine, a first-time All-Star last season and gold medal winner with the U.S. Olympic team, was seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26 points per game. He is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Brown is averaging 4.3 points in 18 games.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

