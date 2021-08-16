Lava streams from Indonesia's Mount Merapi in new eruption

Merapi’s alert status has been at the second highest of four levels since it began erupting last November, and the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center has not raised it despite the past week's increased volcanic activity.

People are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth and to beware of the peril of lava, the agency said.

Ash from the eruption blanketed several villages and nearby towns, Humaida said. Cloudy weather obscured views of the peak on Monday morning.

Mount Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.

Authorities in November had evacuated nearly 2,000 people living on the fertile slopes of the mountain in Magelang and Sleman districts and about 550 more people in January, but most have since returned. Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.