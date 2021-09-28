Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace toward sea

Lava from the eruption, which began on Sept. 19, has destroyed 589 buildings and 21 kilometers (13 miles) of roads on La Palma. The lava now covers 258 hectares (637 acres), mostly farmland, according to a European Union satellite monitoring agency.
No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption, thanks to prompt evacuations.
The volcano has so far spewed out more than 46 million cubic meters (1.6 billion cubic feet) of molten rock, according to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute.
