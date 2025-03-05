Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

Elliott was sent on to replace Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute and see out the final moments of the match, but became an unlikely hero when sweeping home a low shot with his first touch of the match.

Bayern Munich took a big step toward the last eight with a 3-0 win against German rival Bayer Leverkusen.

Ten-man Barcelona beat Benfica 1-0 and Inter Milan won 2-0 at Feyenoord.

Martinez landmark

Lautaro Martinez became Inter's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with his 18th goal in European club soccer’s most prestigious competition, overtaking club great Sandro Mazzola's record.

Brazilian Adriano also scored 18 goals in the Champions League, but that included qualifying games.

Martinez's landmark goal is notable, given some of the iconic forwards to have played for Inter, including Ronaldo, Christian Vieiri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He fired high into the corner of the net in the 50th minute in Rotterdam to double Inter's lead after Marcus Thuram struck in the 38th.

The 2023 finalist could have been in an even more commanding position after the first leg, but but Piotr Zielinski’s penalty in the 65th was saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

