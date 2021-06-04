Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group

The indictment accuses Witte of participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from entities across the world by infecting computers with malware that captured personal information — such as credit card numbers and passwords — and gave TrickBot members access to the victims' computers.

Among the targets identified in the indictment are real estate and law firms, a country club, public school districts and other companies.

Prosecutors say Witte worked as a malware developer for the group, writing code related to ransomware that told victims that they'd need to acquire special software to decrypt their files. She's also accused of providing code that monitored and tracked authorized users of the malware.

In October, weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Microsoft announced legal action to disrupt TrickBot in an operation aimed at knocking offline command-and-control servers.

The indictment, which includes multiple other defendants whose names have been blacked out, includes charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and other crimes.

It was not immediately clear if Witte had a lawyer.

