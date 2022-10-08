Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt

Britain is seeing a growing number of strikes amid the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

After a summer with little progress in resolving the rail dispute, talks between unions and management have recently resumed.

Unions accuse the government of preventing train companies — which are privately owned but heavily regulated — from making a deal. Lynch urged Transport Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan to “unshackle the train operators who currently take their mandate directly from yourself.”

The government denies meddling, but says rail companies need to cut costs and staffing after two years in which emergency government funding kept them afloat.

The government urged unions to work with employers, “not against them.”

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernization, but all strikes will do is punish the very people unions claim to stand up for and push passengers further away,” the Department for Transport said.