Latest Harvey Weinstein trial seats jury of 9 men, 3 women

Their ages appeared to range mostly between 40 and 70. A few appeared to be older than that, and one man appeared to be in his early- to mid- 20s. Of the three women, two are older and one appeared to be about 30.

One of the women said during the selection process that she was “on the fence” about the #MeToo movement.

“I believe most women but not necessarily all," she said.

Another, an older man, has a daughter who is an attorney. “I have a great deal of respect for both sides of the table and our system of justice," he told one of Weinstein's attorneys.

He expressed some doubt about whether he could find a guilty verdict in a sexual assault case with no DNA evidence, of which there is none in this trial.

“It’s kind of an ambiguous question," the juror said. "It all depends on the type of assault.”

Another man said he was not worried about getting grief from family, friends or co-workers if they learned he returned a not guilty verdict against Weinstein.

