Late Wilson magic gives Seahawks 27-26 win over Vikings

It’s a decision by Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer that certainly will be questioned. A field goal would have given Minnesota a 29-21 lead and forced Seattle to score a touchdown and get a 2-point conversion.

Instead, the Vikings (1-4) were tagged with another crushing loss in a challenging start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks head into their bye week riding the best start in franchise history. Not even the 2013 team that went on to win the only Super Bowl title for the franchise started 5-0.

It didn’t seem another Wilson comeback was in the making with Minnesota leading 13-0 at halftime. But Seattle suddenly ignited in the third quarter, with a 21-point barrage that took less than 2 minutes. Wilson hit Will Dissly and Metcalf on TD passes sandwiched around a fumble by Cousins. After Cousins' pass was intercepted by K.J. Wright, Chris Carson rumbled 29 yards and Seattle had a 21-13 lead.

It took just eight combined plays and suddenly a 13-point deficit was an eight-point lead.

But Cousins didn’t fold. Mattison proved to be a more than capable replacement for Cook, and Cousins got hot. He was 6 of 8 for 64 yards and a 3-yard TD pass to Theilen on Minnesota’s next drive cutting the deficit to 21-19.

After Seattle punted for a second time inside Vikings territory, Cousins led Minnesota 97 yards, capping the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Thielen. The 15-play drive took 8 minutes off the clock and gave Minnesota a 26-21 lead with 7:08 remaining.

Over the two drives combined, Cousins was 10 of 13 for 104 yards and two TDs.

KEEP COOK(ING)

Cook’s first quarter TD run gave him a TD in every game this season. He joined Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill as the only player to score in each of the first five games this season. Cook is the first Minnesota player to accomplish the feat since Randy Moss in 2004. But he left in the third quarter with a groin injury. He tried to return for one play, but was running gingerly and remained on the sideline the rest of the game.

SHUTOUT STREAK

Seattle was shutout in the first half for the 10th time in Pete Carroll’s tenure. This is the first time the Seahawks have won. They were 0-8-1 in the previous nine.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Minnesota returns home to host winless Atlanta next Sunday.

Seahawks: Seattle has its bye next week before traveling to Arizona on Oct. 25. ___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks' K.J. Wright, center, picks up the football after a fumble by the Minnesota Vikings as Vikings' Garrett Bradbury (56) moves in during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) pulls in a long pass reception on the Seahawks' last series of an NFL football game as Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler defends late in the second half, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson rushes for a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings' Jeff Gladney gives chase during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson reacts after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer