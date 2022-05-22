journal-news logo
Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

Snow covers columbines after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
A late spring Colorado snowstorm that dumped several inches in the Denver metro area knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers

DENVER (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.

The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.

By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.

The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow, KUSA reported.

Homeowners clean debris from fallen branches after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Homeowners clean debris from fallen branches after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Duncan Cameron, a native of Miami, uses a broom to cleasr snow off his plants after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Duncan Cameron, a native of Miami, uses a broom to cleasr snow off his plants after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow tops flowers in a planting outside a home after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow tops flowers in a planting outside a home after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

