Last solo recording of jazz icon Dave Brubeck to be released

The latest release includes an interpretation of George Gershwin's “Summertime” from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess, the 1913 “Danny Boy,” and “Over the Rainbow" from the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

It also contains original pieces he wrote for his longtime wife, Iola, and an interpretation of “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South” by Fats Waller. Dave Brubeck would say the first record he ever bought was by Waller.

“So he's come full circle,” Chris Brubeck said.

Brubeck is largely credited for helping spark the Cool Jazz, or West Coast Jazz, movement. The 1959 “Take Five” hit recorded by the Dave Brubeck Quartet is a solo battle between saxophonist Paul Desmond and summer Joe Morello with Brubeck's piano serving as a narrator and bassist Eugene Wright adding a scene. The classically-trained Brubeck used exotic meters he had heard overseas to deviate from the regular 4/4 time.

“Take Five” is the biggest-selling jazz single ever.

Brubeck died on Dec. 5, 2012, at the age of 91.

FILE - In this May 31, 1988, file photo, American jazz pianist Dave Brubeck visits Red Square under a full moon, in Moscow. In the background is the Kremlin. Nearly eight years after his death, the final solo recording of late American jazz legend Brubeck is set for release Nov. 6, 2020. Verve Records announced that "Lullabies," a collection of intimate standards often played for children, will be available in the latest effort by a label to preserve unreleased jazz recordings. (AP Photo/Chris Brubeck, File) Credit: Chris Brubeck Credit: Chris Brubeck