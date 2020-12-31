Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89

The sisters began singing together as children at their mother’s Ohio church and then performed at weddings and church revivals.

They rose to popularity during World War II and got their show business break in 1952 with an appearance on the ``Kate Smith Show.″ They quit performing as a trio at the height of their popularity in 1968 but returned to the stage as a threesome in 1985.

The three last performed together in the mid-2000s, and were featured on a 2004 PBS show called “Magic Moments - Best of 50s Pop.”

“They were amazing. They brought the country together by singing wonderful songs,” Lovee Arum, one of McGuire’s longtime friends, told the Sun. “Phyllis McGuire was beautiful, talented and was part of the Las Vegas allure.”

Phyllis Jean McGuire was born in Middletown, Ohio, on Feb. 14, 1931. Dorothy McGuire Williamson died in 2012. Christine McGuire died in 2018.

Phyllis McGuire married broadcaster Neal Van Ells in 1952. They divorced in 1956.

She also was known for her relationship with 1960s mobster Sam Giancana, who was slain gangland style in Chicago. Mary Louise-Parker played the role of Phyllis McGuire in the 1995 HBO film “Sugartime,” which portrayed Giancana’s love affair with her.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 1986 file photo, The McGuire Sisters, from left, Christine, Phyllis and Dorothy, pose outside Radio City Music Hall in New York. Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was 89. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File) Credit: Ed Bailey Credit: Ed Bailey