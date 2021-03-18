Last musher brings dogs over Alaska's Iditarod finish line

This year’s race started March 7 with 47 mushers. Nine quit the race and one was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, mushers didn't follow the traditional route that travels across Alaska and ends at Nome at the Bering Sea. It was shortened to a loop with mushers starting and ending the race near Willow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

It was the first time Nome was not the finish line for the world’s most famous sled dog race.

Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship, crossing the finish line early Monday morning. He’s now tied with Rick Swenson for the most-ever Iditarod wins.