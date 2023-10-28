BreakingNews
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain traction

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at Detroit

Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for the Raiders’ game Monday night at the Detroit Lions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the previous six quarters because of a back injury, was cleared for the Raiders' game Monday night at the Detroit Lions.

“I think he’s got a little pep in his step,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Saturday.

Garoppolo was injured in the first half of the Raiders' 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Brian Hoyer played the second half and then started Sunday's 30-12 loss at the Chicago Bears.

Kicker Daniel Carlson (right groin) returned to practice Saturday after sitting out the previous two days. He was injured in pregame at Chicago, though Carlson played that game.

The Raiders signed James McCourt to the practice squad in case Carlson isn't ready to go.

“I would trust (Carlson) to know his body and situation better than everybody else,” McDaniels said. “He’ll do what he needs to do today to kind of make an assessment, and then we’ll figure out if that’s something we’re going to give two more days and give it a shot or not. It’s a little tricky with a kicker based on if you don’t necessarily want to dress a backup, if you will.”

McDaniels said cornerbacks Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) were “headed in the right direction.”

“I feel better today than I did a few days ago,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels was much more cautious in discussing the status of linebacker Divine Deablo, who hasn't practiced this week because of an ankle injury.

Getting back Garoppolo is crucial for the Raiders (3-4) in what is a pivotal game in their season. A loss will likely eliminate any realistic hopes of making the postseason, but a victory will again move them to .500 with consecutive home games coming up against both New York teams that are a combined 5-8.

Garoppolo, however, must find a way to better protect the ball. His eight interceptions are tied with Buffalo's Josh Allen and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts for most in the NFL even though he has missed significant time with the back injury and a concussion.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally...
2
Middleton won't play Sunday against Hawks as Bucks monitor his workload...
3
What we know so far about the mass shooting in Maine
4
Chelsea struggles without a top striker while backup Nketiah hits hat...
5
Mexico’s civil defense authorities have raised the death toll to 39
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top