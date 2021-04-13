Las Vegas family awarded $29.5M in allergic reaction case

Morris said the medics instead deployed intramuscular epinephrine, but IVs are required for full anaphylaxis.

She argued the cost of the drug was only $2.42. The lawsuit was seeking more than $60 million in damages for medical expenses and emotional suffering.

MedicWest denied any wrongdoing and said the outcome was inevitable because of Giacalone's heightened sensitivity to peanuts. Attorney William Drury argued Giacalone never lost consciousness.

“At least my daughter will be taken care of. I’m happy about that,” father Jack Giacalone said after the verdict was read on Friday. “All the anguish that we’ve been through for the last eight years, I’m not happy about. I just hope MedicWest changes their ways.”

___

This story has been corrected to say that the woman’s attorney, Christian Morris, is a woman.