Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

And it was a banner night for Hendrick Motorsports, which got a win from Larson and kept all four of its drivers in the playoffs. Alex Bowman and William Byron were both in danger of elimination at Bristol, the third and final race of the first round when NASCAR cuts the field from 16 to 12.

Instead, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated. Busch's elimination means Chip Ganassi will not win a championship during his 20-year NASCAR career. He's sold his team effective at the end of the season and Busch was his final title chance.

But as the eliminated drivers sulked over their fate and Larson celebrated on the frontstretch, Harvick and Elliott fumed on pit road.

The two at first parked their cars next to each other on pit road after the race, then followed each other down until they parked nose-to-tail and both drivers jumped from their vehicles. Harvick kept his helmet on and Elliott's finger immediately rose to Harvick's face.

The jawing continued, briefly became physical, and eventually led to a private discussion in Elliott's hauler. ___

Caption Kevin Harvick drives through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey