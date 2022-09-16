Larson signs 3-year extension with Hendrick through 2026

The extension announced Friday includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson's extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. The original deal for HendrickCars.com to become Larson's primary sponsor was announced last July when Rick Hendrick's online automobile site pulled massive traffic spikes whenever it was featured on Larson's car.

The 30-year-old Larson was suspended for most of 2020 for using a racial slur and lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing. Hendrick took him when the suspension was lifted, and Larson won 10 races last season and his first Cup title.