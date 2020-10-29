Largest luxury deal back on, Tiffany agrees to lower price

LVMH will now pay $131.50 for each Tiffany share putting the total price tag at $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier this year.

The owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi along with a basket of wine and champagne brands, appeared to walk away from the acquisition last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay because of the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs. But the reasons for its cold feet seemed to shift, and there was pressure from investors on both sides to make a deal happen.