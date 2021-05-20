Largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

While Los Angeles has been able to accommodate ships that can carry as many as 23,000 containers, as recently as four years ago a ship the size of the Marco Polo would have bypassed the ports of New Jersey and New York because the Bayonne Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Staten Island, was too low and the port system's waterways were too shallow.

Spurred by the expansion of the Panama Canal last decade that allowed larger ships to pass through, New Jersey/New York and other East Coast ports scrambled to capitalize.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spent nearly $2 billion to raise the bridge by 64 feet, a feat that required keeping the existing roadway until a higher roadway was built on top of it; a separate project costing about the same amount deepened the channel in New York harbor.

Savannah's port, the fourth-busiest in the country, is in the final stages of a six-year, roughly $1 billion project to deepen the shipping channel. Officials expect the port to have handled 5 million containers in the current fiscal year ending June 30, just four years after surpassing 4 million for the first time.

The surge in volume has brought its own challenges, said John Nardi, president of the New York Shipping Association, which represents ocean carriers and port terminal operators.

At the New Jersey and New York ports, container volume in March was 37 percent higher than March 2020, and volumes projected for 2026 in a recent long-term study by the Port Authority are already being hit this year, he said. That has significantly increased the time containers sit at the terminal after they're unloaded.

“It’s everybody, from the truckers to the warehouses to the terminals and ocean carriers — everybody is operating at maximum capacity," Nardi said. “The whole supply chain is getting backed up."

The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system's multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

