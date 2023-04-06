X

Large police presence descends on Northern California city

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A large police presence descended on a park Thursday in a Northern California city in response to a possible shooting.

The Roseville Police Department said there was an “active law enforcement situation” near a local park.

“The area is safe but please avoid it until further notice. More information will be coming,” the Roseville Police Department wrote in a statement.

Earlier, a police dispatcher said the department was responding to a shooter but that no other details were immediately available.

Roseville is a city of about 150,000 roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

A local fitness center and library were put on lockdown in response, the Roseville Parks, Recreation, & Events department said in a Facebook post.

“Mahany Fitness Center and Riley Library are currently in lockdown. All staff, visitors and children in camps are safe. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to pick up your children from camp until the situation is resolved and we provide further direction,” the department wrote.

The fitness center is a sprawling sports complex at the edge of a large park with a gym, basketball court and playground.

