Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

Judge Paul Magnuson, who presided at the three officers' trial, also scheduled a hearing Friday on objections by Kueng and Thao to how recommended sentences under the federal sentencing guidelines were calculated in their presentence reports.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, is seeking a sentence of two years. The recommendation from Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, remains sealed.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, has asked for 27 months, which if granted would let Lane go free after two years. That’s about when Lane would become eligible for release on his recommended state sentence in a plea agreement on a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter. Sentencing in that case is set for Sept. 21.

Magnuson earlier this month sentenced Chauvin to 21 years in prison for civil rights violations in Floyd's killing and in the 2017 restraint of a Black 14-year-old. That was on the low end of what prosecutors had sought.

Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions in pinning Floyd as he gasped for breath and eventually went limp, calling them “simply wrong" and “offensive.” He also told Chauvin that he “absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene.”

Kueng and Thao are set to go on trial on state charges in October.

