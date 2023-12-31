Lamar Jackson's perfect passer rating helps Ravens rout Dolphins 56-19 to clinch top seed in AFC

Miami (11-5) is also postseason bound, but now the winner of next weekend's Dolphins-Bills game will take the AFC East. Miami was without two offensive stars in receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle).

And now the Dolphins face another potentially significant injury. Linebacker Bradley Chubb — with his team down 30 points — had to be carted off with 3:05 remaining after hurting his knee.

Serenaded with periodic “MVP!” chants from the home crowd, Jackson went 18 of 21 passing, meaning he finished the game with more touchdown passes than incompletions. That's a feat Miami's Tua Tagovailoa also accomplished in a 70-20 win over Denver in Week 3.

Jackson also had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 against Miami in 2019. He joins Tom Brady (against Detroit) as the only quarterbacks with two perfect ratings against the same team, with a minimum of 20 attempts.

This matchup featured Miami's top-ranked scoring offense and Baltimore's top-ranked scoring defense. In the early going, the Dolphins had the upper hand. They scored on the game's first drive when Tagovailoa threw an 8-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. Jackson answered with a 20-yard scoring strike to Justice Hill.

Miami would have had another touchdown on its second drive, but Tyreek Hill bobbled the ball in the end zone and the Dolphins kicked a field goal.

The Ravens took the lead for good in the second quarter when Gus Edwards capped an 89-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run. After another Miami field goal, Jackson immediately found Zay Flowers open deep for a 75-yard touchdown that made it 21-13.

The Ravens struck again 94 seconds later thanks to a pair of one-handed catches. The first was an interception by Roquan Smith, the second a 35-yard catch-and-run TD by Likely on fourth-and-7.

Justice Hill returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards, setting up Jackson's 7-yard TD toss to Likely that made it 35-13.

Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining last season before rallying to a 42-38 win over the Ravens. The Dolphins started the fourth quarter with a touchdown this time, a 1-yard pass from Tagovailoa to De'Von Achane, but it was Baltimore that closed strong.

The Ravens marched right back down the field and scored on Jackson's 4-yard pass to Patrick Ricard to go up 42-19. Melvin Gordon III added a 7-yard touchdown run, and a Miami fumble led to a another TD. Tyler Huntley threw a scoring pass to Charlie Kolar on third-and-goal from the 19.

INJURIES

The teams weren't at full strength at the start, and the injuries continued throughout the game. Miami lost CB Xavien Howard (foot). Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) went down as well. Ravens NT Michael Pierce and S Daryl Worley were each evaluated for a head injury.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Host Buffalo next weekend.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh next weekend.

