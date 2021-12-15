journal-news logo
Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: David Richard

By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson will not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend.

Jackson left last weekend's loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is. Harbaugh said Jackson is day to day.

The Ravens also were preparing for the arrival of another quarterback. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York's practice squad.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson against Cleveland and led a comeback that fell short in a 24-22 defeat. Baltimore hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

