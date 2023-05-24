X

Lamar Jackson at voluntary practice for Ravens after skipping last year's

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson is practicing with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson practiced with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session Wednesday.

Jackson was also scheduled to speak afterward. The star quarterback reached a $260 million, five-year deal with the Ravens late last month.

Jackson skipped this part of Baltimore's offseason work last year, although he attended the mandatory camps. His earlier arrival this year comes as the Ravens prepare for the season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers was at practice as well, along with wideout Rashad Bateman, back from a foot injury that limited him to six games last season.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign to challenge...
2
Stock market today: Worries about a possible U.S. default and inflation...
3
Volcano rumbles near Mexico City, coating towns with ash, disrupting...
4
Ready for a digital euro? At 25, European Central Bank preps for future...
5
A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top