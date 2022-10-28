Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness

Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.

“You’re on the road, obviously it’s not your bed," Ham said. "Just getting out in front of it and not wanting to put him in a make-or-break situation too early in the season. … Why risk it was our thought process.”