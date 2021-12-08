Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season

Tatum scored Boston's first 14 points in the first 3:49, hitting four 3-pointers among his five shots without a miss. James kept the Lakers close with 16 points in the first quarter, and his assist to Westbrook right before the buzzer put Los Angeles up 60-55 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Bruno Fernando was inactive after feeling lower back spasms at their morning shootaround. ... Jabari Parker stayed at the team hotel with a non-COVID-19 illness. ... Romeo Langford played 16 minutes after missing Boston's last game with a sprained right ankle. Coach Ime Udoka said pregame his playing time would be based on pain tolerance.

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony scored nine points. He was questionable earlier in the day after he fell ill, but the designation was removed later in the day. ... Malik Monk had a show-stopping breakaway dunk among his 10 points.

SCHADENFREUDE?

Dennis Schröder struggled for the Celtics, scoring 10 points on 1-for-6 shooting before sitting out in the fourth quarter. He was also booed regularly in the first half by Lakers fans still insulted by the German guard's handling of his free agency after his sole season with Los Angeles.

Schröder turned down an $84 million, four-year contract offer from the Lakers to test the market last summer, but he was forced to settle for a $5.9 million, one-year deal with Boston after finding nothing near the Lakers' offer. Los Angeles also lost out because it traded Danny Green and a first-round pick to get Schröder.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Lakers: At Memphis on Thursday night.

Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schröder (71) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)