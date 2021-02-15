Lakers F Anthony Davis set for MRI on strained Achilles

Entering Sunday's game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. Davis missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

“Today was the first day where it felt completely fine,” Davis explained. "I didn’t feel it at all this morning, afternoon, pregame, anything. I just felt like I was headed in the right direction.

“I don’t want to mess around with this type of injury. Trying to figure out the best steps after receiving the information tomorrow.”

Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half against Denver. The game changed complexion when he left, with the Nuggets turning a close contest into a runaway.

“Obviously, it’s a tough blow because he was playing so well up until the injury tonight," James said. "He goes out for the rest of the game, it’s kind of hard to pick up that production.

"We’re not asking anybody to pick up what A.D. does. It’s impossible. He’s a special player and a special talent for a reason. Everyone, individually, has to pick up their play for the collective of the team in A.D.’s absence.”

The Lakers play in Minnesota on Tuesday.

“We’ve played games without him and we’ve won games without him,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "If he’s going to miss time, which we don’t know yet, we’ve got plenty of fire-power to win games.”

