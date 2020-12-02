Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night

The schedule on ESPN and ABC that day: New Orleans at Eastern Conference champion Miami, Golden State at Milwaukee, Brooklyn at Boston, Dallas at the Lakers, and the Clippers at Denver.

The Nuggets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals, preventing the two L.A. teams from playing for the right to reach the NBA Finals.

“The way we ended our season leaves a bad taste in our mouth, so to go to Denver on Christmas and play a good team, it’ll be a good test for us,” new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Instead, the Staples Center tenants will meet on opening night after Durant is expected to play for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for the Warriors that night and left for Brooklyn as a free agent that summer.

