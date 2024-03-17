Lakers' Anthony Davis suffers eye injury during first quarter against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors and won’t return, according to the team

Credit: AP

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
39 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury in the first half of Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors and won't return, according to the team.

The Lakers described the injury as an eye contusion.

The nine-time All-Star got poked in the left eye by Golden State's Trayce Jackson-Davis while driving to the basket for a layup with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter. Davis kept playing for the next few minutes, but his eye was swollen shut as he went to the locker room. He had eight points and four rebounds.

Davis, who is averaging 24.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, has missed only four games this season due to hip injuries. The Lakers' next game is Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

