Lakers' Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee

Davis played in 62 games in his first season with the Lakers before they won their 17th championship in the Florida bubble. Davis then appeared in only 36 games last season while dogged by persistent injury woes that ultimately prevented him from finishing the season in uniform.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.

Despite numerous injury problems and a current spate of COVID-19 woes, the Lakers (16-14) began the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are all currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play at Chicago on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports