Lake Tahoe evacuees hope to return home as wildfire slows

With more than one third of the 334-square-mile (866-square-kilometer) blaze surrounded, authorities allowed more people back into their homes on the western and northern sides of the fires Friday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuation orders on the Nevada side of the state line had been lifted, Douglas County announced Saturday. But some areas remained on a warning status and in California, there was no timeline for allowing the return of 22,000 South Lake Tahoe residents.

Though mandatory evacuations were lifted in Nevada, “residents are still encouraged to remain alert as a precautionary evacuation warning indicates that a fire still has the potential to threaten in the near future,” Douglas County officials said in a statement. “This situation continues to evolve.”

Authorities were taking the decision on whether to lift South Lake Tahoe's evacuation day by day.

“It’s all based on fire behavior," said Jake Cagle, a fire operations section chief. “For now, things are looking good ... we’re getting close.”

The resort area can easily accommodate 100,000 people on a busy weekend but was eerily empty — except for the occasional, wandering bear — just before the holiday weekend.

The wildfire dealt a major blow to an economy that heavily depends on tourism and was starting to rebound this summer from pandemic shutdowns.

“It’s a big hit for our local businesses and the workers who rely on a steady income to pay rent and put food on their table,” said Devin Middlebrook, mayor pro-tem of South Lake Tahoe.

He said the shutdown will also hurt the city, as it gets most of its revenue to pay for police and fire services, as well as road maintenance, from hotel taxes and sales taxes.

Fire crews still had a lot of work to do in the grasslands, timber stands and granite outcroppings. And despite the overall better weather, winds could still be “squirrely" and locally erratic as they hit the region's ridges and deep canyons.

The fire — which began Aug. 14, was named after the road where it started and raged through densely forested, craggy areas — has destroyed nearly 900 homes, businesses and other buildings. It was still considered a threat to more than 30,000 more structures.

Wildfires this year have burned at least 1,500 homes and decimated several mountain hamlets. The Dixie Fire, burning about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of the Caldor Fire, is the second-largest wildfire in state history at about 1,385 square miles (3,585 square kilometers) and is 55% contained.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable. No deaths have been reported so far this fire season.

Nguyen reported from San Francisco.

Caption Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, holds a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption Members of a hotshot crew hike up the mountain while battling the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption A tree is covered in fire retardant as fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption Members of a hotshot crew walk through thick smoke from the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption Fire trucks are parked along Highway 89 as fire crews build a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption Firefighter Walter Villalobos from Cosumnes Fire Department stands on top of a fire truck as the sun is visible through smoke generated by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hike along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hikes along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Caption A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hikes along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.