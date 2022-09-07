Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

McBryde and Pearce share four nominations for their hit duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl," which they co-wrote with McAnally. McBryde and Pearce also are in the running for female vocalist of the year, alongside Lambert, Underwood and Wilson.

Stapleton is nominated for single and song of the year for "You Should Probably Leave," which he also co-produced with Dave Cobb. He's also nominated alongside Taylor Swift, for joining in her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)." Actor Blake Lively earned a nomination for directing the music video.

Lambert has extended her historic run as the most nominated female artist in CMA history, with now 61 nominations. She's only behind George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th straight nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She's also nominated for album of the year for “Palomino,” which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Combs for his record “Growin' Up,” Maren Morris for “Humble Quest” and Old Dominion for “Time, Tequila & Therapy.” Eric Church joins Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Cody Johnson in the male vocalist of the year category.

