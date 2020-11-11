Lagarde: Recovery from pandemic could be bumpy

Lagarde said Wednesday that “while all options are on the table,” the bond purchase program and offers of long-term credit to banks - in some cases carrying a negative interest rate that pays the banks to borrow - had proven effective and could be adjusted as the pandemic evolves.

At the central bank's last meeting on Oct. 28 Lagarde said there was “little doubt” that the monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro would step up its stimulus efforts at its Dec. 10 meeting. Analysts have been predicting more stimulus as a renewed increase in virus infections and partial lockdowns weigh on economic growth. Inflation, meanwhile, was at minus 0.3% in September and continues to lag the ECB's goal of below but close to 2%.