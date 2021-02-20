Lafrenière scores 2nd of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1

The Rangers' Kaapo Kakko was a surprise scratch after being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. The 2019 No. 2 pick previously was on the list Feb. 1-2, when general manager Jeff Gorton said Kakko was “fine” and coach David Quinn expected him back sooner than later.

Kakko missed one game that time. He's the second Rangers player in league protocol, along with injured forward Filip Chytil.

MILLER BACK

Beyond Quinn's changes up front, the Rangers got rookie defenseman K'Andre Miller back after he missed two games with an upper-body injury. Miller replaced Jack Johnson on the blue line, which is without Jacob Trouba for at least a month because of a broken thumb and Tony DeAngelo for the foreseeable future as the team attempts to trade him.

CAPS GOALIE GAMES

Washington again flip-flopped goalies Saturday morning, activating Craig Anderson and sending Ilya Samsonov to the taxi squad. Samsonov hasn't played since Jan. 17 and got two minor league rehab starts in the past week since recovering from COVID-19.

“We’re still working to get Sammy back — he’s just had a long time off here — to get him back to where he’s going to be comfortable where he does play a game for us," coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ll continue to work on his conditioning.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: Get a few days off before visiting the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Capitals: Get right back at it Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal with center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41), Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass