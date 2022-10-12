LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game Sunday when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines, knocking the ball loose and sealing the Giants’ come-from-behind victory.

"I was taking kind of a record of where I was at (with) my body," Rodgers said Tuesday while making his weekly appearance Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM. "Shoulder's OK. Neck? OK, neck's all right. Knees? OK, they're OK. My thumb is a little banged up. That's the only spot that's bothering me a little bit."