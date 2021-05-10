Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

The square, which offers perhaps the best view of the White House to the public, was closed after U.S. Park Police officers last June forcefully dispersed protesters who had gathered near the White House.

The protesters were ejected from the square shortly before then-President Donald Trump walked across the park to stand near St. John's Church to pose before cameras holding a Bible. The church had been damaged the night before Trump's photo-op, when a fire was set in the basement of the building during protests.